NANKANA SAHIB/BALLOKI, Feb 9 (APP)::Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Saturday said the PTI government had fulfilled two promises including to initiate the accountability of corrupt elements and to make Pakistan green.
He was addressing the launching ceremony of spring tree plantation drive as a part “Plant for Pakistan’ here.
Plant for Pakistan drive launched
NANKANA SAHIB/BALLOKI, Feb 9 (APP)::Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Saturday said the PTI government had fulfilled two promises including to initiate the accountability of corrupt elements and to make Pakistan green.