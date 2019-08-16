Plant for Pakistan Day to plant one tree for Kashmir: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said on this year’s Plant for Pakistan Day each individual will plant one tree for Kashmir and another for Pakistan with the slogan ‘Har Bashar Do Shajar’ (every person to plant two trees).

Talking to media here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is clean and green Pakistan where every individual would be encouraged to plant one tree for Pakistan and the other for Kashmir to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

“This monsoon plantation is part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) which is our flagship project and we have planted a billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Amin said 10BTT was Rs 125 billion worth project where the government had identified seven new sites for plantation across the country under this project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would be in the field on this Plant for Pakistan Day to be marked on August 18. “If Pakistan did nothing to mitigate climate change risks in the region then 70 per cent of the country’s area would reduce to desert. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s forest cover has increased to 6 per cent,” he said.

Amin informed that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership international donors have given non-refundable grants for Clean Green Pakistan project where Rs 24 billion had been given for five different projects which was non-refundable.