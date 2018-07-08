Plan tours against tougher sides: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP):Former spinner Abdul Qadir has urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to focus on 2019 World Cup and plan national team’s tour against tougher sides.

Talking to APP, the former cricketer said players must be trained according to pitches in England.

“The Tri-Nation series between Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Australia did not benefit Pakistan as Zimbabwe is a low ranked team whereas Australia has played a young team in the series, which is inexperienced compared to Pakistan,” he said.

He said PCB gets all the praise when Pakistan team wins against low ranked teams but this would not help the players’ performance.

Qadir aked PCB to make an A team that can be a replacement for the national team.

“If any of our players from the national team get injured, then his replacement will be present in the A team,” he said.

He added that the cricket board must hunt for talent from all over the country and groom them for future.