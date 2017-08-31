PLA to strengthen defense of Dong Lang: Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (APP): The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China will

strengthen patrolling of its troops and defense of the Dong Lang area to resolutely

safeguard sovereign security of the country.

According to Spokesperson for Ministry of National Defense here on

Thursday, the PLA has paid close attention to the situation and taken emergency

measures to reinforce border controls since the Dong Lang incident occurred.

“Chinese troops resolutely maintain the country’s territorial

sovereignty and legitimate rights,” he said addressing a press conference.

The spokesperson said that they have also used military diplomacy and

border contact channels to promote the proper resolution of the issue.

On June 18, more than 270 armed Indian troops with two bulldozers

crossed the boundary into Dong Lang in Chinese sovereign territory to obstruct

infrastructure construction.

China on Monday confirmed that India had withdrawn personnel and

equipment from Dong Lang after a military stand-off lasting more than two months.