PLA sends supplies to help militaries in Pakistan, other countries battle COVID-19

BEIJING, May 14 (APP)::The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has sent COVID-19 containment supplies, including protective suits, medical masks and forehead thermometers, to militaries of 12 countries including Pakistan by air force planes.

The supplies have been sent to countries such as Pakistan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The move was made at the request of these countries’ militaries and with the approval of China’s Central Military Commission.

The PLA said it will continue to strengthen international cooperation with national defense departments and the militaries in other countries to contain the pandemic.

Earlier, the PLA sent its medical experts who are currently in Pakistan to share experience on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Led by Zhou Feihu, head of the Chinese expert team and former director of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Department of the Chinese PLA General Hospital, the team has so far visited a total of eight military hospitals in Pakistan and shared experience of fighting against the coronavirus with the local medical experts.

The 10-member medical expert team of PLA, along with a batch of COVID-19 aid, had arrived in Pakistan last month.

These experts have rich diagnosis and treatment experience, not only in COVID-19, but also Ebola and SARS.