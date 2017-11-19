PKLI to provide modern treatment in region: CM

LAHORE, Nov 19 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver
Transplant Institute here on Sunday.
He went to various parts of the under construction
institution and reviewed progress of the project.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the
authorities to speed up work on the first phase of the project
and said this would be exemplary project of the service of the
distressed humanity and the construction of this project would
be completed within deadline.
He said that Punjab government had ensured speed and quality
in all projects with transparency and this project should also be
completed adhering to these principles.
He said the project would provide modern treatment to patients
of liver and kidney in the whole region and the Punjab government
was spending an amount of Rs 19 billion on the project.
Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting at the site
office of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute in
which a briefing was given to the the chief minister on the
project. The chief executive officer Infrastructure Development
Authority gave the briefing.
Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said the Pakistan Kidney
and Liver Transplant was the landmark project therefore round-the-clock
work should be done on the project and all-out efforts should be made
to complete the project as per deadline.
The CM directed that excellent tree plantation and landscaping should
be carried out for the first phase of the project. He said in the first phase no parking area should be made in front of the institution and the front area should be spared for emergency only.
He directed the Chief Secretary, Secretary Specialized Healthcare
and Medical Education, and other senior officials to visit the site twice in a week and review progress on the project. Shehbaz Sharif said he would visit the project once in a week.
The chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Commissioner Lahore Division and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.
