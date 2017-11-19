PKLI to provide modern treatment in region: CM

LAHORE, Nov 19 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver

Transplant Institute here on Sunday.

He went to various parts of the under construction

institution and reviewed progress of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the

authorities to speed up work on the first phase of the project

and said this would be exemplary project of the service of the

distressed humanity and the construction of this project would

be completed within deadline.

He said that Punjab government had ensured speed and quality

in all projects with transparency and this project should also be

completed adhering to these principles.

He said the project would provide modern treatment to patients

of liver and kidney in the whole region and the Punjab government

was spending an amount of Rs 19 billion on the project.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting at the site

office of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute in

which a briefing was given to the the chief minister on the

project. The chief executive officer Infrastructure Development

Authority gave the briefing.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said the Pakistan Kidney

and Liver Transplant was the landmark project therefore round-the-clock

work should be done on the project and all-out efforts should be made

to complete the project as per deadline.

The CM directed that excellent tree plantation and landscaping should

be carried out for the first phase of the project. He said in the first phase no parking area should be made in front of the institution and the front area should be spared for emergency only.

He directed the Chief Secretary, Secretary Specialized Healthcare

and Medical Education, and other senior officials to visit the site twice in a week and review progress on the project. Shehbaz Sharif said he would visit the project once in a week.

The chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Commissioner Lahore Division and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.