PK lost to Chines Taipei in Asian volleyball championship

LAHORE, Sep 18 (APP):Pakistan lost to hosts Chinese Taipei with a set score of 3-2 in the Asian men’s volleyball championship on Wednesday in Chinese Taipei.

It was a very well contested match with a score line of 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 20-18, 11-15 in favour of winners, according to the information made available to APP by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation here.

Pak teams coach tried new boys like Usman Faryad, Fakhar, and Bilal as Libero who could not match their experienced rivals.

The new blood was tested to judge young players performance as the outcome of the match would not have any repercussions on results. In reality tomorrow , Thursday match will determine the position because if Pakistan wins against Australia it will reach the Semi finals and in case of a defeat it will play for 5-8 positions.