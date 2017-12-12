PJF to send four judokas abroad for training

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):The Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) would send four judokas to get training abroad in January for the upcoming international competitions.

Talking to APP, PJF Director Media and vice-president Masood Ahmed said the two players include Qasir Khan and Shah Hussain Shah while the other two judokas will be selected at the end of the month to be sent for training to Uzbekistan and Kirgizstana.

He said the International Judo Federation’s (IJF) Asian Training Center in Uzbekistan is best place for judokas to get training.

“Judoka Qasir will get training for the qualifying rounds of the next year’s Youth Olympic Games to be held from January till July 2018,” he said. He said that the federation has sent a letter to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in this regard.