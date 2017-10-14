PITF to help minimize dependence on Imports: Zubair

KARACHI, Oct 14 (APP):The Pakistan International Trade Fair
(PITF-2017) would help minimize dependence on imports by bringing forth the industry’s latest technological solutions to encourage local produce, which is compatible with international quality and standards, the organizers said in a statement on Saturday.
This was stated by Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair on the occasion of PITF’s Soft Launching Ceremony on Friday at Governor House here.
`I feel honored to be the chief guest this evening for this
soft-launching event and I am pleased to welcome the organizers, sponsors and exhibitors of PITF’, said Zubair.
The Governor added that this exhibition is an important
element for strengthening our trade capabilities and business
strategies.
The fair will provide our exporters and manufacturers an
opportunity to display a wide range of their products on a large scale, which is not possible when participating in exhibitions abroad, he remarked.
It also ensures, he added, close interaction between local
manufacturers and foreign delegates from our friendly countries.
`This platform jointly created by the Federation of Pakistan
Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Badar Expo Solutions
serves as an excellent medium that encourages discourse on common
interests of bilateral trade and collaborations’ said Zubair.
He said that our country’s security environment, specially
that of Karachi and efforts for improving infrastructure
including provision electricity, have become conducive for both
local industrialist and the foreign investors which is evident
that PITF have significant international participation in the
exhibition.
`It is also a sign of prosperity that we are now actively
working to compete with the rest of the world by showcasing
indigenous products in the small and medium enterprises as well
as the large industrial sector’, said Governor Sindh.
The Conference on CPEC will surely pull keen audience for
knowing the convergence and objectives of this economic game
changer agenda of Pakistan, the Governor opined adding that he
would like to express high regards to Federation and Badar Expo
Solutions for managing and fostering such a major event,
consistent with international standards, which is worthwhile in a
time when the world is progressing by leaps and bounds in the
industrial and trade sectors.
Chairman, Standing committee on National Fairs & Exhibitions
(FPCCI) Mohammad Hanif Gohar, in his welcome note said that the
Governor’s participation this evening demonstrates the high
importance and reflection of his keenness towards the economic
and trade activities of our country.
Conducting PITF-2017 exhibition is a proud achievement for
all of us and is a clear manifestation of the hard work and
dedication from all my teams, said Hanif.
He was of the view that international and local visitors
will find PITF as a rewarding event for getting acquaintance with
industry’s leading brands, intensively exchanging of experience,
introducing their innovative products and services, and opening
up new horizons for cooperation between participating companies.
In his detailed presentation, Senior Vice Chairman National
Fairs & Exhibitions Haris Ali Mithani on the occasion stated that
PITF is an event that has been conceived and developed with an
objective that our industry needs exposure and trade is our prime
concern in order to change the perception of Pakistan.
President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce &
Industry, Zubair F. Tufail, said PITF-2017 will showcase the
potential of Pakistan to world & provide forum to access new
markets while meeting with international trade visitors. It has
been our aim to strengthen national economy by organizing such
mega event.
Former Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of
Pakistan (TDAP) S.M. Muneer in his speech said that this event is
already going to be a resounding success and will prove it to be
a historic trade event.
`Pakistan is an ideal country for investors and joint
venturing, whereby peace has been restored to our cities as a
result of various security operations’, said Muneer.
Zohair Naseer, COO, Badar Expo Solutions and Organizer PITF
2017, Khalid Tawab, leader of the business community, Younus
Khan, Chairman Youth Committee FPCCI, along with other guests
were present.
