PITF to help minimize dependence on Imports: Zubair

KARACHI, Oct 14 (APP):The Pakistan International Trade Fair

(PITF-2017) would help minimize dependence on imports by bringing forth the industry’s latest technological solutions to encourage local produce, which is compatible with international quality and standards, the organizers said in a statement on Saturday.

This was stated by Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair on the occasion of PITF’s Soft Launching Ceremony on Friday at Governor House here.

`I feel honored to be the chief guest this evening for this

soft-launching event and I am pleased to welcome the organizers, sponsors and exhibitors of PITF’, said Zubair.

The Governor added that this exhibition is an important

element for strengthening our trade capabilities and business

strategies.

The fair will provide our exporters and manufacturers an

opportunity to display a wide range of their products on a large scale, which is not possible when participating in exhibitions abroad, he remarked.

It also ensures, he added, close interaction between local

manufacturers and foreign delegates from our friendly countries.

`This platform jointly created by the Federation of Pakistan

Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Badar Expo Solutions

serves as an excellent medium that encourages discourse on common

interests of bilateral trade and collaborations’ said Zubair.

He said that our country’s security environment, specially

that of Karachi and efforts for improving infrastructure

including provision electricity, have become conducive for both

local industrialist and the foreign investors which is evident

that PITF have significant international participation in the

exhibition.

`It is also a sign of prosperity that we are now actively

working to compete with the rest of the world by showcasing

indigenous products in the small and medium enterprises as well

as the large industrial sector’, said Governor Sindh.

The Conference on CPEC will surely pull keen audience for

knowing the convergence and objectives of this economic game

changer agenda of Pakistan, the Governor opined adding that he

would like to express high regards to Federation and Badar Expo

Solutions for managing and fostering such a major event,

consistent with international standards, which is worthwhile in a

time when the world is progressing by leaps and bounds in the

industrial and trade sectors.

Chairman, Standing committee on National Fairs & Exhibitions

(FPCCI) Mohammad Hanif Gohar, in his welcome note said that the

Governor’s participation this evening demonstrates the high

importance and reflection of his keenness towards the economic

and trade activities of our country.

Conducting PITF-2017 exhibition is a proud achievement for

all of us and is a clear manifestation of the hard work and

dedication from all my teams, said Hanif.

He was of the view that international and local visitors

will find PITF as a rewarding event for getting acquaintance with

industry’s leading brands, intensively exchanging of experience,

introducing their innovative products and services, and opening

up new horizons for cooperation between participating companies.

In his detailed presentation, Senior Vice Chairman National

Fairs & Exhibitions Haris Ali Mithani on the occasion stated that

PITF is an event that has been conceived and developed with an

objective that our industry needs exposure and trade is our prime

concern in order to change the perception of Pakistan.

President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce &

Industry, Zubair F. Tufail, said PITF-2017 will showcase the

potential of Pakistan to world & provide forum to access new

markets while meeting with international trade visitors. It has

been our aim to strengthen national economy by organizing such

mega event.

Former Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of

Pakistan (TDAP) S.M. Muneer in his speech said that this event is

already going to be a resounding success and will prove it to be

a historic trade event.

`Pakistan is an ideal country for investors and joint

venturing, whereby peace has been restored to our cities as a

result of various security operations’, said Muneer.

Zohair Naseer, COO, Badar Expo Solutions and Organizer PITF

2017, Khalid Tawab, leader of the business community, Younus

Khan, Chairman Youth Committee FPCCI, along with other guests

were present.