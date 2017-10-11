Pirzada Thanks PM for resolving issue of fake document

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday thanked the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for settle down the issue of fake document of IB which was aired in a TV program.

Speaking in the National Assembly the minister said that discussion about this issue should be ended as it was a fake document.

He said after the assurance and action taken by the government now this issue should be settle down once for all.