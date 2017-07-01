Pirzada proposes to put PSB under Information Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has proposed to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to put Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for better and efficient coverage of sports activities on the state-run TV channels.

In an interview with a section of press, the minister said

that bringing PSB under Ministry of Information would also help

“further improving” it’s working.

After the 18th Amendment, Ministry of Sports was devolved in

June 2011 and the administrative control of PSB was handed over to

the IPC ministry.

The minister stated that he had suggested to the government to

merge PSB with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as he

believed it might handle board’s affairs in a more appropriate way.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the minister

said would air sports related matters and activities on the state-

run channels efficiently.