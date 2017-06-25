ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial
Coordination (IPC) Riaz Hussain Pirzada Sunday expressed his
heartfelt grief over the oil-tanker tragedy at Ahmedpur East
Bahawalpur, in which a large number of people lost their lives and
many others received injuries.
In his statement, Riaz Hussain Pirzada prayed for the eternal
peace of the departed souls and expressed heartfelt condolences to
the bereaved families.
He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.
Pirzada grieved over oil-tanker tragedy
