Pirzada grieved over oil-tanker tragedy

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial

Coordination (IPC) Riaz Hussain Pirzada Sunday expressed his

heartfelt grief over the oil-tanker tragedy at Ahmedpur East

Bahawalpur, in which a large number of people lost their lives and

many others received injuries.

In his statement, Riaz Hussain Pirzada prayed for the eternal

peace of the departed souls and expressed heartfelt condolences to

the bereaved families.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.