Pirzada condemns terrorist attacks in Quetta, Parachinar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial

Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Saturday condemned terrorist attacks in Quetta and Parachinar, in which scores of precious lives were lost.

Riaz Hussain Pirzada, in his message, said the blasts were

cowardly acts of terrorism and expressed grief over the loss of

precious lives.

He said that the elements involved in such activities were

enemies of the country and humanity. He prayed for early recovery of

the injured.

Raiz Hussain Pirzada also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the

souls of martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with their bereaved

families.