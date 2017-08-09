Pirzada assures full support to PTBF

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial

Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Wednesday said a

bowling alley would be made in Pakistan Sports Complex and

assured all-out support to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation

(PTBF).

Speaking to media persosn at the inauguration ceremony of

Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship here at Leisure City Bowling Club,

Safa Gold Mall, Pirzada said grounds were deserted because of

terrorism, but due to operations of Pakistan Army and security

forces against terrorists, sports activities had been restored

there.

He asked the people to bring their children to the grounds

for healthy sports activities.

The minister congratulated the newly elected Pakistan

Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi and said the national

cricket team excelled during the tenure of former Chairman

Shahryar Khan, who was supported by Najam Sethi.

The Pakistan team won the maiden Champions Trophy beating

India in the final which was a big victory, he added.

He said new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also

a sports lover and under his leadership sports would flourish

in the country.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz

Ganjera and PTBF General Secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman were also present

on the occasion.

As many as 150 players (male & female) from all over the

country are participating in the event. Besides men’s singles, women’s

singles and media category other competitions would also be held in the

championship.