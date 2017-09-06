Pirzada assures all-out support to PTF for Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter Provincial

Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Wednesday assured all-

out support to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for Davis Cup Group-

II final against Thailand.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah

Khan met Pirzada Wednesday at his office.

In the meeting, Saifullah briefed the minister about the

preparations of the Davis Cup final between Pakistan and Thailand.

“Successful holding of Davis Cup final would pave way for more

international tournaments in Pakistan,” he said.

On the occasion, Pirzada praised PTF efforts for organizing

the Davis Cup final.

“This would send a positive message to the whole world that

Pakistan is a safe and secure country for international sports

activities,” he said.

He said there is immense talent of sports in Pakistan and

government is committed to facilitate those federations, athletes

and players who are making country’s name proud in the international

arena.