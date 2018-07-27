Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani PPP wins NA-209 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians candidate Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-209 Khairpur-II by securing 95,921 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Pir Sadruddin Shah stood second by getting 76,046 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Candidate Syed Ameer Umer Jeelani by getting 1902 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.94%.