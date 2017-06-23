ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Minister of State for Religious
Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Amin ul Hasanat on Friday
condemned the bomb blast at Shudda Chowk, Quetta.
In his statement, the minister termed it an inhuman and
shameful act of terrorism and expressed their profound grief and
sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He prayed for early recovery
of the injured.
The minister also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls
of martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with bereaved families.
Pir Amin ul Hasanat condemns Quetta’s blast
ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Minister of State for Religious