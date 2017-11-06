Pictures speak for Kashmir campaign successfully completed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Kashmir activists worldwide have completed the largest campaign on documenting human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) through verified , traceable pictures.

This campaign can be seen online through the “hashtag” Kashmir

Pictures. This “hashtag” contains the largest online trove of verified,

dated and captioned pictures on Kashmir conflict.

The campaign was launched this year in September and completed in October.

We used pictures generated by international news

organizations, said Ghulam Shabbir, an activist with YHK

International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum for Kashmir). “There

pictures were taken on the ground in Kashmir, They document

developments in Kashmir Conflict and cannot be denied by and party.”

The campaign was triggered by the inadvertent use of a Palestinian

girl’s pictures at a United Nation General Assembly session statement on Kashmir.

This triggered a worldwide debate on pellet-gun victims in Kashmir.

Though the Palestinian picture was used in good faith. It provided an

opportunity to examine the extent to which the actual human rights

violations in Kashmir are documented through pictures.

Activists seized on this opportunity and released five verified,

credible pictures every day for a month on social media as part of a

campaign launched by YFK, titled “Pictures Speak For Kashmir’, using

the ‘hashtag” Kashmir Pictures.

The pictures used in this campaign were taken by photographers working

on the ground in Indian Occupied Kashmir for known international news

agencies. Pictures were verified, dated and captioned, documenting

Indian human rights violations in the international conflict of

Kashmir.