PIBC for establishing special zones to promote Pak-India trade

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): Chairman Pakistan India Business Council (PIBC) said Sunday that Pakistan and India should consider establishing specific zones, preferably at the border points, to promote business activities and boost trade between the two neighbouring countries.

“Initially, there may be some problems, but with the passage of time, the situation would ultimately become normal and sustainable once the investments have deep roots, he said in an interview.

Kasuri was of the view that promotion of trade relations between the two countries was reciprocal, saying that there was strong urge of frequent interaction between the people of both the countries.

He said that procedural bottlenecks in such frequent movement needed to be removed, particularly the visa restrictions.

Kasuri was of the view that both India and Pakistan have been together for centuries, having same geography, climate, cultural traditions and values, adding that this provided an opportunity to the businessmen of both the countries to promote trade.

He said that the purpose of PIBC was to promote closer bilateral business ties between the two countries besides promoting investments, trade and commerce.

He said that the PBIC was also working for simplification of procedures and for exchange of experiences and technology for mutual benefits.

He said the council was arranging expos and exhibitions, besides organizing seminars and other programs to disseminate relevant information and arranging reciprocal visits to promote peace and harmony.

He was of the view that persistent efforts purely based on sincerity and commitment would help bring the two countries closer and promote trade and economic relations.