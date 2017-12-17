PIBC expects Ajay Basaria’s key role in improving Pak-India ties

LAHORE, Dec 17 (APP):Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) believes that the new High Commissioner of India in Islamabad Ajay Basaria will play a key role in improving relations between both the countries.

Chairman PIBC Noor Muhammad Kasuri said this while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said Mr Ajay has arrived in Islamabad and will formally assume his duties soon and we expect from him a very positive role to bring both the nations close to each other.

“Keeping in view his previous performance as an ambassador in Poland, we have very high expectations from him. He is the man who has ability to remove misunderstandings and misconceptions between the two neighboring nuclear states,” he said.

The PIBC chairman said that there are several positive points in relations between India and Pakistan and there is a need to promote these and reduce the negativity through better diplomacy. We hope that the new High Commissioner will focus on it and there will be a dawn of long lasting friendly relationship between both the countries, he added.

Kasuri said that 21st century is a century of joint ventures and win-win situation, but unfortunately India and Pakistan could not so far set good examples in this regard.

He said that time has come now that both the nations pay attention towards resolving their disputes through dialogue and divert their resources towards welfare of their masses.

He said that the PIBC is striving hard for improvement of regional trade between India and Pakistan for many decades despite all odds. He

said that things are moving in right direction with the passage of time.

Kasuri said that the PIBC would continue its efforts for promotion

of Pak-India trade.