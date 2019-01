BEIJING, Jan 17 (APP):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has airlifted 860 tonnes of cargo from China to Pakistan during the last year registering around 100 percent increase as compared with the preceding year.

“The national flag carrier transported 860 tons of cargo in the year 2018 while it airlifted 460 tonnes in 2017,” Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’s Country Manager to China, Hong Kong, and Macau, Nasir Jamal Malik said on Thursday.