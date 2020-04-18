PIA to resume on Sunday its special relief flight operation to and from UK

KARACHI, Apr 18 (APP):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to resume its special relief flights to UK from Sunday so as to facilitate the expats in urgency to travel from and to Pakistan and meet their families under the existent COVID – 19 induced crisis scenario across the globe.

Abdullah Hafeez, spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Saturday said necessary permission has been sought by the PIA management from the government to operate these flights – fulfilling all health and safety requirements set by respective agencies of both the countries.

The decision was said to be taken after rounds of discussions between CEO of PIA and UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, held as per directives of the Aviation Minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

The Minister had asked the PIA management to plan and execute these operations on priority so as to address concerns of both stranded Pakistanis in UK and stranded British citizens in Pakistan.

The spokesman conformed that the demand is high and being the national carrier PIA had to step forward in the time of need.

As per fresh schedule flights are to operate daily from Islamabad and Lahore for three network points in UK; London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Intending travelers to or from UK have been urged to immediately contact PIA offices, contact centers and website to secure their bookings, fresh or old ones to be readjusted.

It was mentioned that a large number of people were affected due to COVID-19 consequential flight cancellations and are eagerly awaiting the resumption of operations.

With limited number of capacity available, seats will be sold or allocated on first come first basis hence it is advised that reservation may not be delayed, said the PIA spokesman.

PIA Contact Center, he said would itself be approaching people who have already submitted re-confirmation requests, only after which customers are requested to approach PIA offices if required.

Passengers for fresh bookings were, however, advised to visit PIA offices or its website.

The national flag bearer of Pakistan, on sheer humanitarian basis and despite not meeting operational costs, has also decided to offer special discounted fare of PKR.110,000 or GBP 525 one way fare enabling large number of stranded citizens to avail the facility.

Abdullah Hafeez requesting the intending travelers to ensure immediate booking, as flights have already been opened in the system for that matter, reiterated that customers will be treated on first come first serve basis so as to ensure transparency.

It was particularly mentioned that with direct operations between the two countries, with no transit, the flight offers least exposure to any risk, that too with significantly slashed travel time.

The spokesman said that PIA had previously launched its massive operations, on April 4, to facilitate hundreds of UK citizens stuck in Pakistan, however, due to regulated inbound flow of travelers, consequent to COVID-19 pandemic could not fly back desired number of passengers to Pakistan.