PIA to operate on commercially viable routes only: Senate body informed

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation Division

Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Abbasi Thursday informed the Senate Special Committee on

Performance of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that the national

flag-carrier would operate on commercially viable routes only.

“The PIA has decided in principle that it would operate

on commercially viable routes only to minimize financial loses and make the

organization a profit earning entity,” he said in the committee meeting,

chaired by Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah.

He admitted that PIA’s performance was not up to the

mark, for which the current management was not responsible as it inherited several

issues from the past regimes over the years.

The adviser said PIA was being strengthened by

inducting more aircraft in the fleet and improving its services, requesting the

parliamentarians “to do criticism on PIA performance, but avoid passing

negative remarks as these affect its business, credit and reputation.”

Committee member Mushahid Ullah Khan said the PIA

fleet was consisted of 16 aircraft only when the present government came into

power in 2013, while now its 37 planes were operating for different local and

foreign destinations, out of which four were with engineering department for

necessary maintenance.

Committee Chairman Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah expressed

anger over non-submission of required information by the PIA management even

after a period of eight months.

He constituted a sub-committee, comprising

Farhatullah Babar, Col ® Tahir Hussain Mashhadi and Numan Wazir, to probe the alleged

sale of PIA Airbus A-310 to a German firm in violation Public Procurement

Regulatory Authority rules, which would submit its report in a period of two

months, fixing responsibility.

Representatives of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)

apprised the committee that a narcotics supplier namely Jannat Gul had been

arrested from Karachi, who allegedly was a ‘main source’ of transporting a huge

quantity of Heroin seized from a PIA plane at Heathrow Airport, London on May

15.

“The accused is used to supply narcotics from Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa to Karachi and recovered 8.5 kilogram drugs from him when he was

arrested,” they said.

Currently, they said the accused was on a judicial

remand and had disclosed names of his two accomplices, while further

investigation was underway.

They said the ANF had arrested PIA 17 employees in

the case and trying to unearth the gang, if involved any.

On a query of the Committee Chairman, the ANF

officials said National Crime Agency of UK, which seized the 11kg heroin from kitchen

cabinet of the PIA plane, did not share any information or outcome of its

inquiry with Pakistan.

Syed Muzaffar asked the official to submit a detail

report about modus operandi adopted by smugglers to use PIA planes for drug

trafficking.

They body directed the PIA management to improve

quality of food items and other services provided to passengers during travel

in flights.

Adviser to the PM on Aviation Sardar Mehtab said 59

percent work on the Quetta airport expansion project had been completed and

efforts were being made to complete the project at the earliest.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Mushahid

Ullah Khan,

Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar,

Dr Ashok Kumar, Taj Muhammad Afridi, FArhatullah Babar , Sherry Rehman, Col.

Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Saleem Mandviwalla, Nuzhat

Sadiq and Azam Swati, besides Secretary Aviation Division, CEO of PIACL and

other senior officials.