PIA to operate Karachi-London flight daily

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

on Thursday announced to provide daily air-link between Karachi and

London from Tuesday.

“Starting from April 25, 2017, PIA would be providing option

of daily travel between Karachi and London. Two of these flights, on

Wednesdays and Sundays would be operated directly, while on other

days convenient connections within two to three hours would be

provided to Lahore or Islamabad for flights operating from there,”

Spokesman of the airline here said.

For tickets purchased before May 27,2017 PIA is also

offering special promotional 15% discount on flights operating via

Lahore and Islamabad, which would be valid for travel till the end

of current year, he said.

At a brief ceremony held at the PIA head office Karachi, Chief

Executive Officer PIA Nayyar Hayat said that all possible steps are

being taken to provide a better product to the valued passengers of

the airlines.

He said that PIA’s special focus would be to attract corporate

clients who will now have the flexibility of choosing flights as per

their convenience.

He directed all concerned departments to ensure that

transiting passengers are provided special handling.