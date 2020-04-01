PIA to operate 17 special flights to bring back 2000 Pakistan from abroad: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division (SAPM) Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would operated 17 flights from April 3 to 11 to bring back around 2000 Pakistani from various countries.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms Asad Umar and SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, he said that the PIA’s special flights would airlift Pakistani from Canada, United Kingdom, Turkey, Kuala Lumpur, Baku and Tashkent.

This plan would be reviewed on daily basis, he added.

He said it was our big concern to conduct coronavirus tests of all passengers coming from abroad.