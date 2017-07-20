PIA suffered owing to open sky policy: Aviation Adviser

KARACHI, July 20 (APP): The Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation,

Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, has said that the Pakistan International

Airlines (PIA) has suffered a lot due to friendly Open Sky policy,

therefore, no foreign country or foreign airline would be granted

any additional rights without proper justification.

Addressing the participants of PIA’s Marketing Conference 2017,

he said that the PIA can only succeed with the full support and

joint efforts of all employees and they should take the full

ownership of their organisation. There is need to eradicate favoritism

and promote merit in all spheres of airline, he added.

The two-day conference was held in Karachi where all marketing

station heads from domestic and international destinations presented

their stations performance, activities and future plan of action, a

PIA official said here on Thursday.

The PM’s Adviser said the PIA has to fill in the demand gap that

exists in the market and has to have the capacity and right product

mix.

Sardar Mehtab said that the PIA must expand its network in order

to cater to the demand gap that exists in the market. “I know the competition is very tough due to no equal playing field,” the

Adviser added.

He congratulated PIA management, especially CEO Nayyar Hayat

and Acting Chief Commercial Officer Tahir Niaz for bringing

improvements in the airline.

Sardar Mehtab said that the airline is moving in the right

direction and will soon achieve new heights, he concluded.

Earlier, PIA CEO Nayyar Hayat, in his address, emphasised

upon the need to adopt a new business model for the airline.

He said technological advancements should be incorporated

at a faster pace to make it convenient for passengers.

He said the airline is on path of turn-around and very soon

“we will be out of difficult phase being faced presently”.

Tahir Niaz gave a detailed briefing on the performance of

marketing department.

The newly appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) Zia Qadir

Qureshi and Chief Commercial Officer Bilal Munir Shaikh also

spoke.

Later field managers gave their presentations.