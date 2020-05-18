PIA plane with 274 students onboard leaves for Islamabad from Wuhan, China

BEIJING, May 18 (APP):A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special plane carrying 274 students left Wuhan, China for Islamabad on Monday.

“These students stood by China and braved the peak of COVID-19. Thanks to China for looking after them like their own, Pakistan Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi said in a tweet after the departure of the first batch of Pakistani students from Wuhan, the city hit by novel coronavirus”.

Around 1,300 Pakistani students were studying in different universities in China’s Hubei province, including 800 students in Wuhan, epicenter of novel coronavirus outbreak, when the Chinese government decided to impose a lockdown in the city as well as the province.

After arriving in Pakistan, all the passengers will be subject to relevant procedures for containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The students have been asked to share their experience with their friends and relatives about preventive measures introduced by the Chinese authorities during epidemic so that the people in Pakistan could also follow this practice to save themselves.