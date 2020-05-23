PIA plane crash: 97 bodies recovered as rescue operation continues

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP):Rescue operation by Army Search & Rescue Team, Army troops, Rangers and social welfare organizatons following the crash of Pakistan International Airlines plane in Karachi continued on Saturday.

According to an update issued by Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR), 97 bodies of the plane crash victims have been recovered.

Two passengers survived in the crash, while 25 houses affected by the air crash have been cleared. The residents of the affected houses have been accommodated at various places with assistance of Civil Administration.