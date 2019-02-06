PIA’s business plan to be ready by March end: PM informed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):The authorities concerned Wednesday apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan that a comprehensive business plan for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would be ready by March end.

A detailed briefing was given to the prime minister during a meeting attended by Minister for Aviation Muhammadmian Soomro, Minister for Finance Asad Umar and PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister said privatization of PIA was not a part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s manifesto, but the government was bringing reforms in the PIA to save it from recurring losses by turning it into a profit-earning entity.