PIA being upgraded, no intention to privatize: Sardar Mehtab

PESHAWAR, April 7 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on

Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan on Friday turned down

the speculations regarding the privatization of PIA and said

the government has decided to modernize and upgrade the

airline on commercial basis.

He said PIA was a national and prestigious institution

and the government was striving hard to uplift its standards

on the recommendations of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He shared these views while talking to the media during his

visit to Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar

after inspecting different areas and under construction work.

Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan said PIA enjoyed an exemplary and

memorable past which had paved an ideal path for

different international airlines.

It is very unfortunate

that it lost its dignity and performance

because of corruption and poor management which resulted in

the financial deficit to this airline, he said. The financial

deficit of last year was Rs 36 billion, he added.

He said that induction of latest and modern technology in PIA

was being made to maximize its efficiency and productivity.

“We are well aware of different weak areas which need reformation

as per modern time,” he said. The government has

started to restructure all the administrative and operational

matters to ensure the best services of this national

airline including safety measures, manage the delay flights, purchase

of new airplanes.

The government is determined to run this institution

on purely commercial and professional

basis, he said and warned that noncompliance in this regard will

not be tolerated at any cost. He said open Merit system and transparency were the grace of restructuring process. Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan instructed all officials not to compromise on quality at

any level.

On the occasion, members of the special committee of

Senate were briefed about the existing condition, expansion

and renovation work at Bacha Khan International Airport. It

was informed that rapid work worth Rs 3 billion was being carried

out to modernize and upgrade PIA as per international standards.