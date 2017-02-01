PIA adds 2 flights daily between Karachi-Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday added two more flights between Karachi and Islamabad

and return on daily basis.

“PIA has started two additional flights between Karachi and

Islamabad from today,” Spokesman of PIA stated in a news release.

The additional flights PK-366 (Karachi-Islamabad) and PK-367

(Islamabad-Karachi) would be operated at 1300 hrs and 1600 hrs

respectively.

In addition, the time of PK-368 (Karachi-Islamabad) has been

changed from 1100 hrs to 1000 hrs. Similarly, time of PK-369

(Islamabad-Karachi) has been changed to 1300 hrs instead of the

previous 1400 hrs.

All flights between Karachi and Islamabad would now be operated on jet aircraft.