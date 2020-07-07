PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: July 07 Bus conductor spraying sanitizer on the hands of passengers as precautionary measures to avoid from corona virus pandemic before traveling as government resume inter-city bus service at Badin Bus Stand. APP photo by Farhan Khan July 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP17-07 HYDERABAD: July 07 Bus conductor spraying sanitizer on the hands of passengers as precautionary measures to avoid from corona virus pandemic before traveling as government resume inter-city bus service at Badin Bus Stand. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP17-07