FAISALABAD: July 05 – A view of rainwater and sewerage water from overflowed main-holes accumulated on Sargodha Road near General Bus Stand Faisalabad in front of Mian Trust Hospital creating problems for motorists. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

APP30-05 FAISALABAD: July 05 - A view of rainwater and sewerage water from overflowed main-holes accumulated on Sargodha Road near General Bus Stand Faisalabad in front of Mian Trust Hospital creating problems for motorists. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
APP30-05

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR