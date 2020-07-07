Home Photos General Coverage Photos CHAGAI: July 07 – Quick Response team of Levies Force presenting before... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos CHAGAI: July 07 – Quick Response team of Levies Force presenting before the media the five teenagers belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after their recovery while moving illegally towards Iran. APP Photo Ali Raza July 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP52-07 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: July 07 – Firefighters struggling to extinguish fire that erupts after a cylinder blast resulting two person injured in this incident at Kahna... LAHORE: July 07 – Firefighters struggling to extinguish fire that erupts after a cylinder blast resulting two person injured in this incident at Kahna... RAWALPINDI: July 07 A view of damages after a fire that erupts in a plastic warehouse due to short-circuit located in Khyaban Sector...