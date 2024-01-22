Zahir Shah, Member, PMIC is getting site visit briefing on PSDP project titled “Replacement and Upgradation of HVAC Plant Room Equipment and Allied Works at PIMS, Islamabad” at PIMS Hospital Islamabad on January 22, 2024 from the Officers of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ministry of Housing & works, PIMS, Pak PWD and Contractors

APP53-220124 ISLAMABAD: January 22 - Zahir Shah, Member, PMIC is getting site visit briefing on PSDP project titled “Replacement and Upgradation of HVAC Plant Room Equipment and Allied Works at PIMS, Islamabad” at PIMS Hospital Islamabad on January 22, 2024 from the Officers of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ministry of Housing & works, PIMS, Pak PWD and Contractors. APP/FHA
