Youth gunned down by unidentified assailants

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
RAJANPUR, Dec 16 (APP):A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Basti Bhutto Gopang area under the Kot Mithan police station,here on Tuesday.
According to police,the attackers,riding a motorcycle,opened fire on Ashiq Hussain(25) and fled the scene.
The victim’s father,Talib Hussain has filed a case,urging authorities to quickly arrest those responsible.
He expressed his grief,saying his son had been unjustly killed.
Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination while further investigation was underway.
