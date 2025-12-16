Youth gunned down by unidentified assailants

- Advertisement -

RAJANPUR, Dec 16 (APP):A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Basti Bhutto Gopang area under the Kot Mithan police station,here on Tuesday.

According to police,the attackers,riding a motorcycle,opened fire on Ashiq Hussain(25) and fled the scene.

The victim’s father,Talib Hussain has filed a case,urging authorities to quickly arrest those responsible.

He expressed his grief,saying his son had been unjustly killed.

Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination while further investigation was underway.