Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters sitting on rooftop of Metro Station in Federal CapitalPhotosFeature PhotosYoungsters sitting on rooftop of Metro Station in Federal Capital Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 9:27 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP65-240221 ISLAMABAD: February 24 Youngsters sitting on rooftop of Metro Station in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad SheikhALSO READ A worker showering water on plants at local nursery in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA worker showering water on plants at local nursery in Federal CapitalLabourers busy in extending Ibn-e-Sina Road at G-9 Sector in Federal CapitalA person traveling on the rooftop of tri-cycle rickshaw at Rasheed Wagan Village Road may cause any mishap