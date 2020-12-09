Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters sitting around fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in... PhotosFeature Photos Youngsters sitting around fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the city Wed, 9 Dec 2020, 9:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-091220 LAHORE: December 08 - Youngsters sitting around fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the city. APP photo by Rana Imran APP49-091220 ALSO READ Youngsters enjoying trampoline during a cloudy day in a public park RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Youngsters busy in fishing at Rawal Lake in the federal capital Youngsters enjoying trampoline during a cloudy day in a public park Youngsters selling and displaying traditional sweet item to attract the customer