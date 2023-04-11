PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Youngsters reciting the Holy Quran in Jamia Shameem Masjid during Aitkaaf in the holy fasting month of Ramzan Tue, 11 Apr 2023, 9:49 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP70-110423 LAHORE: April 11 – Youngsters reciting the Holy Quran in Jamia Shameem Masjid during Aitkaaf in the holy fasting month of Ramzan. APP/AHF/ABB APP70-110423 LAHORE: APP71-110423 LAHORE: April 11 – People putting up curtains at Jamia Masjid for those who arrive for Aitikaaf during the holy month of Ramadan.APP/AHF/ABB