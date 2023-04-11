Youngsters reciting the Holy Quran in Jamia Shameem Masjid during Aitkaaf in the holy fasting month of Ramzan

APP70-110423 LAHORE: April 11 – Youngsters reciting the Holy Quran in Jamia Shameem Masjid during Aitkaaf in the holy fasting month of Ramzan. APP/AHF/ABB
APP71-110423 LAHORE: April 11 – People putting up curtains at Jamia Masjid for those who arrive for Aitikaaf during the holy month of Ramadan.APP/AHF/ABB

People busy in putting up curtains at a jamia masjid for those who arrive for Itikaf during the holy month of Ramzan

A view of faithful and devotes of Islam to commence Itakaf inside Faisal Mosque during the last ten days of Holy month of Ramzan

The administration of Faisal Mosque is checking luggage of devotes on his arrival before commence Itakaf during the last ten days of Holy month of Ramzan

A large number of people sit and wait for Iftar to break their fast during the Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan at Madarsa Jamia Ishatul Quran Wal-Hadees Dodai Road

An old man is reciting the Holy Quran in Madarsa Jamia Ishatul Quran Wal-Hadees Dodai Road during the holy fasting month of Ramzan

A large number of people offering Namaz-e-Jumma at a mosque during holy fasting month of Ramzan

A vendor is displaying and selling traditional food to customers for sehri at Anarkali Bazaar during holy fasting month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak

A Large number of people offering 3rd Jumma-Tul-Mubarak prayer of Holy month of Ramzan at Sadar road

A vendor arranging and displaying tasbeeh (prayer beads) to attract the customers outside masjid at Aabpara during holy month of Ramzan

A vendor arranging and displaying caps to attract the customers outside masjid at Aabpara during holy month of Ramzan

A drum beater walks around the residential area, beating his drum to wake up the people for sehri during holy fasting month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarik

A large number of women standing in queue for getting free flour bags under Ramzan Package in Federal Capital.

