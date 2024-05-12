Youngsters jumping and bathing in Nullah Korang to get relief from hot weather in Federal Capital

APP12-120524 ISLAMABAD: May 12 – Youngsters jumping and bathing in Nullah Korang to get relief from hot weather in Federal Capital. APP/RNK/IQJ/TZD
