Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters jumping and bathing in canal to get relief from hot weather PhotosFeature Photos Youngsters jumping and bathing in canal to get relief from hot weather Sat, 22 May 2021, 10:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-220521 LAHORE: May 22 Youngsters jumping and bathing in canal to get relief from hot weather. APP Photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ Youngsters jumping and bathing in a water channel to get relief from hot weather RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Youngsters jumping and bathing in canal to get relief from hot weather Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal to get relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing temperature in the city Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal to get relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing temperature in the city Paid Advertisements