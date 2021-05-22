Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal to get relief from scorching... PhotosFeature Photos Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal to get relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing temperature in the city Sat, 22 May 2021, 8:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-220521 MULTAN: May 22 - Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal to get relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing temperature in the city. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan leading a rally to express solidarity with the people of Palestine RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal to get relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing temperature in the city A view of closed shops at Chowk Shahbaz as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures... Labourers demolishing a building for the expansion of LMQ Road Paid Advertisements