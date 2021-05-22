Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal to get relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing temperature in the city
APP23-220521 BAHAWALPUR: May 22 - Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal to get relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing temperature in the city. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

ALSO READ  Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal to get relief from hot weather

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR