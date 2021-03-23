Youngsters are skating in front of Minar-e-Pakistan carrying national flag to celebrate Pakistan Day at Pakistan Minar Ground

Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters are skating in front of Minar-e-Pakistan carrying national flag to celebrate...PhotosFeature PhotosYoungsters are skating in front of Minar-e-Pakistan carrying national flag to celebrate Pakistan Day at Pakistan Minar Ground Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 9:52 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-230321 LAHORE: March 23 - A large number of people gathered at Mazar-e-Iqbal for paying rich tributes to national heroes of Pakistan Movement for their sacrifices. They would commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 that eventually led to creation of Pakistan within seven years of its adaptation on August 14, 1947. The nation would pay tributes to leaders of Pakistan Movement including Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and National Poet Philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal for their matchless services for Pakistan. APP Photo by Rana ImranAPP57-230321APP58-230321APP60-230321ALSO READ Pakistan Navy tribute Pakistan Day with 21 Gun SaluteRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag to mark the Pakistan Day at the Pakistan High CommissionStudents singing national song during function to celebrate Pakistan DayPolice official giving flowers to front line heath workers during Pakistan Day celebrations at Civil Hospital