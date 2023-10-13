Young girls participating in a rally while thousands of people protested across the country after Friday prayers against Israel’s siege and fierce bombing on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to Hamas attacks

- Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas
- Special Envoy of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General for Jammu & Kashmir, His Excellency Ambassador Yousef Muhammed Saleh Aldobey laid floral wreath at J&K Monument during his visit to Chakothi (LOC) and Muzaffarabad along with High level delegation from brotherly Muslim countries including KSA and Sudan
- Speakers term two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict complex challenge
- The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chairs a meeting on the matters related to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar talks to the media and a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Pakistan's National News Agency