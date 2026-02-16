Monday, February 16, 2026
Yazman and Bahawalpur players compete in a Kabaddi match at the TDCP 21st International Cholistan Desert Rally 2026 at Dilwash Stadium

APP42-150226 BAHAWALPUR: February 15 – Yazman and Bahawalpur players compete in a Kabaddi match at the TDCP 21st International Cholistan Desert Rally 2026 at Dilwash Stadium. APP/HBR/FHA
