Writer M Ilyas (retired director, M/o I&B) with Chief Guest, Ms. Shahera Shahid, Secretary Information at the launching ceremony of his Novel The Treasure in the whispering Pines organized by the Information Service Academy Fri, 16 Sep 2022, 12:47 AM ISLAMABAD: September 15 - Writer M Ilyas (retired director, M/o I&B) with Chief Guest, Ms. Shahera Shahid, Secretary Information at the launching ceremony of his Novel The Treasure in the whispering Pines organized by the Information Service Academy.