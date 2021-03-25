Workers stitching the Balochi women traditional dresses ahead of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in their shop at Brewery Road
APP18-250321 QUETTA: March 25  Workers stitching the Balochi women traditional dresses ahead of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in their shop at Brewery Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP18-250321

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR