Home Photos General Coverage Photos Workers preparing traditional curtains (chicks) at their roadside setup PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Workers preparing traditional curtains (chicks) at their roadside setup Sun, 29 Nov 2020, 7:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-291120 MULTAN: November 29 - Workers preparing traditional curtains (chicks) at their roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP23-291120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: November 06 Workers with their pushcarts waiting for job along the roadside at Commercial Market to earn for livelihood. APP photo by... HUNZA: October 28 – Workers busy in packing fresh apples in boxes at Ginesh Valley to transport to other cities. APP Photo by Irshad... KARACHI: October 22 Workers are busy in repairing of sewerage line with the help of heavy machinery at Shahrah-e-Pakistan Naseerabad area. APP photo...