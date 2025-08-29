Friday, August 29, 2025
Workers of the local administration mark points to install dynamite near Head Muhammad Wala breaching site as a precautionary measure to divert floodwater in case of a dangerous rise.

MULTAN: August 29 -Workers of the local administration mark points to install dynamite near Head Muhammad Wala breaching site as a precautionary measure to divert floodwater in case of a dangerous rise. APP
MULTAN: August 29 –
